Suspect arrested in connection with death of woman in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

A 21-year-old man was placed under arrest Sunday morning in connection with the death of Mylène Laliberté.

The 24-year-old woman’s body was discovered in the basement of a triplex on Place Mario in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, 45 kilometres north of Montreal, Friday night.

READ MORE: SQ investigating death of young woman in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

On Saturday, police said the 21-year-old man, who was hospitalized with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, was an “important witness.”

The suspect was still in hospital Sunday morning and had yet to meet with investigators, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokeswoman Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

“He could be met by investigators later today, if his health condition improves,” she said.