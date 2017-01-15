Man struck by vehicle while crossing Halifax street
Halifax Regional Police say a 20-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a street in downtown Halifax.
The collision happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday on South Park Street.
Police say the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
