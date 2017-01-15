Canada
January 15, 2017 12:09 pm

Man struck by vehicle while crossing Halifax street

Natasha Pace 2016 Crop By Reporter  Global News
Global News/ File
A A

Halifax Regional Police say a 20-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a street in downtown Halifax.

The collision happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday on South Park Street.

Police say the man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax
halifax police
HRP
Pedestrian Crash
South Park Street
Vehicle/pedestrian accident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News