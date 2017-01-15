No winning ticket for Lotto 649, jackpot rises to $22 million

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 18 will be approximately $22 million.

The unofficial winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw were: 1, 6, 19, 30, 32 & 44. The bonus was 33. The Lotto 649 Guaranteed Prize was 62330431-01.