No winning ticket for Lotto 649, jackpot rises to $22 million
A A
TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 18 will be approximately $22 million.
The unofficial winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 649 draw were: 1, 6, 19, 30, 32 & 44. The bonus was 33. The Lotto 649 Guaranteed Prize was 62330431-01.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments