Man rescued from icy Fraser River by Langley firefighters

A man trapped in the ice on the Fraser River was rescued by Township of Langley firefighters Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to Grant’s Landing, a floating home community near the 20800 block of Louie Crescent, around noon. They found a man stranded on a small tugboat in the middle of the river.

The man was attempting to break up ice around his floating home when his boat got stuck on a log on an icy slope.

Township of Langley fire chief Russ Jenkins said that with the tide going out, firefighters were concerned the boat would tip over, so they took a smaller boat out into the river and threw a line to the man.

The man used the line to pull the smaller boat towards himself, then used the boat to return to shore.

The man was uninjured from his ordeal.