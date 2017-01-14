‘Fat bikes’ a growing trend in Regina

Bert Seidel loves biking to work every morning, and he doesn’t let snow or the cold stop him. He rides his fat bike, which fares better in wintry weather than a typical bike.

“Riding in the morning to work, and you see the sun coming up in the winter and on cold days, you see sundogs. You see the air glistening. It’s just beautiful,” Seidel said.

Fat bikes have tires that are usually 10 cm wide or bigger. They’re quickly gaining popularity in Regina because they make it possible to bike year-round.

Fat bikes offer more balance than a regular bike, said Dane Stenner, Western Cycle’s co-owner.

“You have this super wide tire with a low tire pressure, which means you have more traction, more confidence and more fun,” he said.

Seidel says warm materials, such as wool, and thin layers are key, and it’s also important to cover up as much exposed skin as possible.

“Then, you ride. Once you’re riding, you create your own heat, your little furnace. You might get some cold spots on your fingers, on your toes, but if you have the right gear you most likely will be fine,” Seidel said.

“Sometimes you’re actually too warm. You warm up quickly. You’re working pretty hard when you’re out there pedalling a fat bike. You do have to work a little bit harder than a normal bike,” Stenner added.

Despite this year’s frigid temperatures, Stenner and Seidel said the conditions have been the best they’ve seen in years.

“Lots of fresh snow, the temperature stays below, like, cold enough that the snow freezes a little bit that you can ride over it and it’s just fun,” Seidel said.