Family auctions off playhouses for Flames Rotary House in honour of late son

If you’re taking in Calgary’s Home Renovation Show this weekend at BMO Centre, you’ll find some special playhouses being auctioned off for a great cause.

A family, who lost their six-month-old son Lewiston to a genetic disorder last year, is auctioning off the kids playhouses in support of the Flames Rotary House.

In November, the Olstad family’s son spent nearly two months at the Flames Rotary House, receiving support and care from doctors and nurses for Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Lewiston passed peacefully on Nov. 22, 2016, just shy of his six-month birthday.

With the support of three renovation companies, money raised for the auction at the renovation show will go back to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

“We can honour his legacy, give back to the hospital and really create some joy and some amazing memories for other families,” Jessica Olstad, Lewiston’s mom, said.

“My favourite part so far has been watching the little kids play in these playshouses and you can see the joy, you can see the excitement in them. That’s what Lewiston’s life represented – joy and memory making.”

More information about the project can be found at the website created for Lewiston.