January 14, 2017 4:42 pm

Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to ‘system outage’

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A Porter Airlines plane lands next to a taxiing plane at Toronto's Island Airport on Friday, November 13, 2015. The future of Bombardier's sole Canadian CSeries order is in serious doubt after Ottawa confirmed it would not allow passenger jets to fly out of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Porter Airlines announced on Twitter Saturday that all their flights are grounded because of a system outage.

The tweet, which was issued around 4:30 p.m. ET, says all arriving/departing flights are ‘grounded’ and that updates will be coming.

Porter did not say what measures would be taken to accommodate flights scheduled to land in Billy Bishop Airport in the coming hours.

Flight PD-716 from Melbourne is scheduled to land in the airport at 5:14 pm.

*This is a developing story. More information coming

