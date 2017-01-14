Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to ‘system outage’
Porter Airlines announced on Twitter Saturday that all their flights are grounded because of a system outage.
The tweet, which was issued around 4:30 p.m. ET, says all arriving/departing flights are ‘grounded’ and that updates will be coming.
Porter did not say what measures would be taken to accommodate flights scheduled to land in Billy Bishop Airport in the coming hours.
Flight PD-716 from Melbourne is scheduled to land in the airport at 5:14 pm.
*This is a developing story. More information coming
