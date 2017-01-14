Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to ‘system outage’

Porter Airlines announced on Twitter Saturday that all their flights are grounded because of a system outage.

The tweet, which was issued around 4:30 p.m. ET, says all arriving/departing flights are ‘grounded’ and that updates will be coming.

All arriving/departing flights grounded due to a system outage. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/tXAFhgDjGr — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) January 14, 2017

Porter did not say what measures would be taken to accommodate flights scheduled to land in Billy Bishop Airport in the coming hours.

Flight PD-716 from Melbourne is scheduled to land in the airport at 5:14 pm.

*This is a developing story. More information coming