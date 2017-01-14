Stabbing in Surrey lands woman in hospital, suspect in custody

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a stabbing sent a woman to hospital Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a home in the 13500 block of 90th Avenue, where they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old male has been arrested and taken into custody. RCMP say the two parties involved are known to each other, and that the stabbing was the result of an altercation.

The incident came less than an hour after a stabbing in Vancouver that sent two victims to hospital. A suspect has been arrested in that case as well.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 604-599-0502, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.