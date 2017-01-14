RCMP incident slows traffic on Hwy 33; no arrests made

A police incident that saw RCMP officers with guns drawn at a house on Highway 33 near Muir Road has ended without any arrests.

It began on Saturday, just before 12 p.m.

Several police cars blocked off part of the highway and weapons were pointed towards a home.

By 1 p.m., RCMP began clearing the scene.

Cst. Amadeo Vecchio said police responded to reports of a man brandishing a knife inside the house.

. @KelownaRCMP say police response due to report of male waving knife in home , unsubstantiated, knife not located @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/VVtpHIvFmy — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) January 14, 2017

Upon investigation, those reports could not be substantiated.