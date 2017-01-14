Two Calgary toddlers sent to hospital after ingesting household chemical

Emergency crews were called to a home in the northeast community of Pineridge, after reports of two little boys ingesting a household chemical at around 9 p.m Friday.

Both children were taken to hospital. One was in serious condition and the other was in stable non-life threatening condition.

Practitioners were provided an unlabeled 500 ml water bottle from the father of the boys, which is where he believed the suspected substance originated from.

“It had some type of substance in it. It wasn’t labeled. It did have some significant and strong odor,” Adam Loria, with EMS, said.

EMS said the father of the toddlers alerted paramedics that the boys then became sick.

“One of the children was quite symptomatic. He was lethargic, however he did have stable, vital signs and was able to communicate somewhat with paramedics,” Loria said. “Just based on us not knowing what was in this canister, and it was unknown when this was ingested….So we elected to transport to the Peter Lougheed hospital.

Officials are reminding parents of young children to be extra careful where you store toxic items in your home.

“Ensure that any of those medications or household chemicals or substances that are toxic are locked up behind lock and key or in a cupboard with the latch on it,” Loria said. “Children, they are curious, they love to explore. They can get out of sight within a number of seconds, especially if you have multiple children around.”