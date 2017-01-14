Crime
January 14, 2017 4:22 pm
Updated: January 14, 2017 4:26 pm

Florida woman rams SUV into T-Mobile store after being told to pay for replacement iPhone

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Disappointed T-Mobile customer drives SUV into store

A A

Authorities say a South Florida woman crashed her SUV into a T-Mobile store a day after trying unsuccessfully to exchange a cracked iPhone.

Story continues below
Global News

The Palm Beach Post reports that 26-year-old Shinobia Montoria Wright was arrested after Thursday’s crash and treated for injuries to her forearms. Wright later told police she became upset after being forced to pay for a replacement phone even though she had insurance.

READ MORE: Maid of honour’s ‘insane’ bender turns Florida wedding into a nightmare

A manager told Palm Springs police that Wright seemed to be under the influence of a substance when she came into the store Wednesday. The next day, authorities say Wright crashed her vehicle through the front entrance and then got out and began smashing glass displays with a squeegee. Police said Wright also hit an employee in the neck.

Wright faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
T-Mobile store car crash
T-Mobile store SUV crash
T-mobile store video
woman crashes car in store
woman crashes car in t-mobile
woman crashes SUV

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News