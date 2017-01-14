Outdoor adventures in Winnipeg must go on

WINNIPEG — Avid outdoor adventurers didn’t let this weeks extreme cold warnings stop them from getting outside.

It’s about the clothing, not the weather, said many of the Manitoban’s out for an afternoon snowshoe at FortWhyte Alive on Saturday.

Although temperatures were mild at about -14 C in comparison to the -46 C with windchill Friday, many said they also came out in the frigid temperatures to brave the elements and continue having fun.

One woman out for a snowshoe adventure at FortWhyte Alive Saturday said it’s about your clothes.

“There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing,” she said.

On Sunday, ForthWhyte Alive will be hosting the 8th season of a popular winter event: Snow Trek.

The event will include free cross-country ski lessons with free rentals from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free snowshoe hikes will also take place Sunday afternoon.

If those adventures aren’t for you, there’ll also be ice bowling and many more outdoor adventures to pick and choose from.