Woman killed after house fire in Toronto’s north end
A A
Officials are investigating after a woman was killed in a house fire in north-end Toronto.
Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to a house on Bathford Crescent, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East, at 12:25 p.m. Saturday.
After arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke. A spokesman said the fire was believed to have been in the living room.
Toronto Paramedics told Global News a woman died at the scene.
The coroner’s office has been called in to assist with the investigation.
The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments