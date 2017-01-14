Woman killed after house fire in Toronto’s north end

Officials are investigating after a woman was killed in a house fire in north-end Toronto.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were called to a house on Bathford Crescent, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East, at 12:25 p.m. Saturday.

After arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke. A spokesman said the fire was believed to have been in the living room.

On behalf of @Toronto_Fire I extend my deepest condolences to family, friends and all those affected by today's tragic loss. — Matthew Pegg (@mrmattpegg) January 14, 2017

Toronto Paramedics told Global News a woman died at the scene.

The coroner’s office has been called in to assist with the investigation.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.