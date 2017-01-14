White House could be petless for the first time in 150 years when Donald Trump moves in

President Barack Obama’s fluffy family dogs Bo and Sunny have stolen American’s hearts.

But as the Obama family prepares to leave the White House at the end of January, so will the fluffy tenants.

Throughout history, America’s first families often had pets in their families.

George W. Bush had a Scottish terrier named Barney Bush, the Clintons had a Labrador retriever named Buddy and a cat named Socks, while America’s 27th president, William Howard Taft, had a milk cow.

Former president Benjamin Harrison’s grandchildren had a goat named whiskers and Teddy Roosevelt had exotic birds and a pony.

READ MORE: 13 photos of U.S. presidential pets

With Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, many are left wondering if his family will have a pet residing with them at the White House. If not, he could be the first president in 150 years without a pet.

For 84-year-old Claire McLean, founder of the now-closed Presidential Pet Museum, this is a very significant time in presidential pet history.

“First families with pets make people feel like they’re just like us,” McLean remarked.

The museum displayed statues, books, vintage pictures, and artifacts such as a bell that was said to belong to former William Taft’s milk cow.

“You can teach children and adults about the presidents of the United States through the pets easier than you can through anything else,” McLean told CBS news.

McLean got her start when she landed a position with former president Ronald Reagan to groom their new puppy named Lucky.

“She was rambunctious and stubborn and had a mind of her own,” McLean told CBS News. “She was even pulling president Reagan in the rose garden.”

She had such a great time with Lucky, she secretly saved a souvenir.

“I swept up the hair put it in a brown paper bag and snuck out of the White House with it,” McLean said.

Lucky inspired McLean’s mother to paint his portrait, which led Claire on a search for presidential pet memorabilia.

In 1999, she turned her collection into the Presidential Pet Museum. McLean said that starting it changed her life by giving her something to be passionate about.

Although the museum closed six years ago, she said she’s looking for a new owner.