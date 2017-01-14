Crime
Police investigating after ‘suspicious’ fire engulfs Abbotsford home

Abbotsford police and fire crews are investigating after flames engulfed a house under “suspicious” circumstances Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the fire in the 30800-block of Peardonville Road, near Queens Street, just before 7 a.m. Images taken at the scene show vehicles behind the house were also on fire.

The residents of the house were alerted to the fire, and all eight occupants were able to safely escape. The eight are currently in hospital receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

The Abbotsford police’s Major Crime Unit has taken the lead in the investigation over what police called a “suspicious fire” in a release. The unit is working with investigators from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service to determine the cause.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators are asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

