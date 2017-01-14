Kelowna
January 14, 2017 2:10 pm
Updated: January 14, 2017 2:12 pm

Rockets win on the road

kimberley-hs By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Photo courtesy Kelowna Rockets
A A

The Kelowna Rockets dominated the Victoria Royals Friday night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

It started with a goal from blueliner James Hilsendager 2:37 into the first period.

The Royals answered back shortly after to tie the game 1-1.

The Rockets turned up the heat with seven straight goals, leaving the Royals behind 8-1.

It was 19:39 into the second before the Royals found the Rockets’ net again with a power play goal from Ethan Price to make it 8-2.

Erik Gardiner scored the last goal of the game and the only one in the third period for the Rockets, and the Kelowna team skated off the ice with a 9-2 victory.

The Rockets are back in action on Monday afternoon when they face the Everett Silvertips.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna
Rockets
Royals
Victoria
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News