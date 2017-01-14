Rockets win on the road

The Kelowna Rockets dominated the Victoria Royals Friday night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

It started with a goal from blueliner James Hilsendager 2:37 into the first period.

The Royals answered back shortly after to tie the game 1-1.

The Rockets turned up the heat with seven straight goals, leaving the Royals behind 8-1.

It was 19:39 into the second before the Royals found the Rockets’ net again with a power play goal from Ethan Price to make it 8-2.

Erik Gardiner scored the last goal of the game and the only one in the third period for the Rockets, and the Kelowna team skated off the ice with a 9-2 victory.

The Rockets are back in action on Monday afternoon when they face the Everett Silvertips.