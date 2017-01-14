Manitobans named to national women’s football team

WINNIPEG – Five Manitobans have been chosen to represent Canada at this year’s International Federation of American Football Women’s World Championship.

Winnipeg Wolfpack defensive tackles Christine O’Donnell and Breanne Ward, defensive end Mubo Ilelaboye as well as linebackers Allysa Buckland and Jill Fast are among the 45 players from across the country who were named to the national team. The roster was chosen following a pair of selection camps held last month.

Eleven others were selected as reserves including Manitoba Fearless defensive tackle Alexa Matwyczuk and defensive back Amanda Myall.

O’Donnell will be making her third appearance with the national team. Matwyczuk played for Canada at the 2013 world championship.

The location for this year’s event has yet to be named. The Women’s World Football Championship started in 2010 and is now held every four years.

Canada won silver both times the tournament has been played.