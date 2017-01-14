Need a tool, but don’t want to buy it? Edmonton Tool Library holds grand opening
Edmonton’s first tool library is officially opening to the public.
The Edmonton Tool Library will open Saturday afternoon at the Bellevue Community League on 112 Avenue.
The idea for the tool-sharing non-profit society was first conceived last year. A tool drive was held last October, the space at the community league was acquired and the library will now be open every Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The concept sprang from the fact that tools are often not used to their full potential, according to co-founder Stacey Cann. The tool library allows people to share tools and rent them for specific periods of time, thereby eliminating a situation where a tool is only used once.
The co-founders told Global News last year that they expect most members to be doing quick renovations, short-term projects or run small businesses. Membership costs $50 per year.
Tool libraries already exist in other cities across the country, including Toronto and Halifax.
