Fire destroys home near Bridgewater, NS
A A
The Canadian Red Cross is helping to assist a 76-year-old man with emergency lodging, food and clothing following a fire early Saturday morning.
The blaze broke out shortly after 5 a.m., on Back Cornwall Road, about 20 kilometres northwest of Bridgewater, N.S.
The man was treated for a minor burn at the scene.
Officials describe the home as being “gutted”.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments