January 14, 2017 12:57 pm

Fire destroys home near Bridgewater, NS

The Canadian Red Cross is helping to assist a 76-year-old man with emergency lodging, food and clothing following a fire early Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out shortly after 5 a.m., on Back Cornwall Road, about 20 kilometres northwest of Bridgewater, N.S.

The man was treated for a minor burn at the scene.

Officials describe the home as being “gutted”.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

