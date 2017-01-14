NS fisherman flown to hospital following suspected heart attack

A military helicopter has successfully extracted a crew member from a fishing vessel about 28 nautical miles southeast of Clark’s Harbour, N.S., after they experienced a suspected heart attack while at sea.

Officials received a call from the vessel around 6:40 a.m. Sub-Lt. Sean Ritchie, a spokesperson with Maritime Forces Atlantic, says a Cormorant helicopter from 14 Wing Greenwood was sent to pick up the individual.

The age and gender of the crew member is unknown at this time.

The individual was transported to hospital in Yarmouth, where they remain. No update on their condition is available at this time.

