Canada
January 14, 2017 12:49 pm

NS fisherman flown to hospital following suspected heart attack

Natasha Pace 2016 Crop By Reporter  Global News

A cormorant helicopter, like this one, pictured during a Canada-United States coast guard ceremony in Halifax, assisted in transporting a man to hospital off the coast of Nova Scotia.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

A military helicopter has successfully extracted a crew member from a fishing vessel about 28 nautical miles southeast of Clark’s Harbour, N.S., after they experienced a suspected heart attack while at sea.

Officials received a call from the vessel around 6:40 a.m. Sub-Lt. Sean Ritchie, a spokesperson with Maritime Forces Atlantic, says a Cormorant helicopter from 14 Wing Greenwood was sent to pick up the individual.

The age and gender of the crew member is unknown at this time.

The individual was transported to hospital in Yarmouth, where they remain. No update on their condition is available at this time.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Clark's Harbour
fishing rescue
JRCC
Nova Scotia
NS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News