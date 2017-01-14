Man, woman sought in connection with alleged synagogue theft

Toronto Police are looking for a man and woman in connection with an alleged theft at a synagogue at Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue.

Police said on Dec. 25, 2016 the pair were see entering the synagogue at approximately 11:15 a.m.

They allegedly stole a number of items in an area where coat racks were being stored and they were seen leaving the area in a black Volkswagen.

The man is described as 20-25 years old, approximately 5’7″ to 5’10” and was seen wearing a dark coat, red sweat, grey pants and beige shoes.

He was also wearing red-trimmed glasses.

The woman is between the age of 20-25 years old and was last seen wearing a long black winter jacket with fur trim, with a pink scarf and purple winter boots.

She was wearing large framed sunglasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.