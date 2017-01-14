Crime
January 14, 2017 10:44 am

Man, woman sought in connection with alleged synagogue theft

Toronto, ON: Global News Headshots (Katherine Holland) By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man and woman wanted in a theft investigation.

Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto Police are looking for a man and woman in connection with an alleged theft at a synagogue at Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue.

Police said on Dec. 25, 2016 the pair were see entering the synagogue at approximately 11:15 a.m.

They allegedly stole a number of items in an area where coat racks were being stored and they were seen leaving the area in a black Volkswagen.

The man is described as 20-25 years old, approximately 5’7″ to 5’10” and was seen wearing a dark coat, red sweat, grey pants and beige shoes.

He was also wearing red-trimmed glasses.

toronto-police

Security camera shows woman and man sought in theft investigation.

Toronto Police Service
nr-36919-1484364200

Woman and man last seen leaving the area in black Volkswagen.

Toronto Police Service
nr-36919-1484364214

Security camera shows man sought in theft investigation.

Toronto Police Service
nr-36919-1484364208

Security camera shows woman sought in theft investigation.

Toronto Police Service

 

The woman is between the age of 20-25 years old and was last seen wearing a long black winter jacket with fur trim, with a pink scarf and purple winter boots.

She was wearing large framed sunglasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bathurst Street
December 25
synagogue
Theft
Toronto Police
Warwick Avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News