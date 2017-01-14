Albertans can get all-day McDonald’s breakfast now, in Fort Saskatchewan

Albertans were initially shafted by McDonald’s Canada when the fast food chain started offering all-day breakfast at certain restaurants.

Now, people with a hunger for an Egg McMuffin have somewhere to go: a location in Fort Saskatchewan, just under 40 kilometres outside of Edmonton, Metro News reported.

The McDonald’s there started offering the all-day breakfast menu on Friday, two days after it was revealed that the menu would be offered across Canada.

“My customers are super excited about this,” store owner Stephen Lo told the newspaper.

McDonald’s Canada launched an all-day breakfast menu at 17 locations recently. Initially, it looked like it would only be available at restaurants in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

But that’s changed now. And Fort Saskatchewan customers are loving it, restaurant manager Kayla Crawford told the Edmonton Journal.

