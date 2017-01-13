Family of pro bull rider Ty Pozzobon to donate his brain for research

In a heartfelt and generous contribution by the family of a rodeo superstar, Ty Pozzobon‘s brain will be donated to scientific research in the hopes it will provide a window to better understand traumatic brain injuries.

The talented bull rider was discovered unresponsive in Merritt, B.C. on Monday morning.

The 25-year-old had been suffering from symptoms of concussion injuries and depression, according to family and friends.

A Vancouver-based research team studying the impacts of concussions and brain injuries made the arrangements with the help of the Pozzobon family.

“We are grateful to be working with the Pozzobon family to better understand the underlying correlation between (TBI) traumatic brain injury, concussions and depression that we understand Ty had been struggling with,” said Sandy Price, a representative with Nucleus Bio.

“We are pursuing groundbreaking initiatives by working with leading experts, scientists, medical professionals, and medical centres to advance the ability to image, diagnose, and track traumatic brain injury through the cascade of events that may led to chronic traumatic encephalopathy,” Price said.

The representative said the company’s work and the “timely and generous” donation of Pozzobon’s brain has the potential to improve understanding of the human brain and lead to better treatments and patient outcomes for those with head and brain injuries and depression.

“We are all ‘Riding for Ty Pozzobon.’”

A funeral for Pozzobon will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Merritt Civic Centre.

