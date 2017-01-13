Manitoba NDP names new caucus chair

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s NDP party has a new caucus chair.

Tom Lindsey, the MLA for Flin Flon, has been named to be the new chair, taking over for Rob Altemeyer.

Altemeyer announced Thursday he was stepping down to focus more on issues in his constituency and his role as environment critic, as well as a wedding next month.

READ MORE: Another change for Manitoba’s troubled NDP: caucus chair steps down

James Allum, MLA for Fort Garry-Riverview, will add the critic role for Growth, Enterprise and Trade to his other duties and Nahanni Fontaine, MLA for St. Johns, will add the critic for Children and Youth Opportunities to her duties.

The appointments are effective immediately.

Interim NDP Leader Flor Marcelino says Lindsey is a lifelong advocate who fights for the priorities of working people.

“I also want to thank James Allum and Nahanni Fontaine for accepting important roles as we fight for opportunities for young people and good jobs for families,” she said in a news release.

Marcelino thanked Altemeyer and Kevin Chief, who resigned his legislature seat earlier this month, for their service.