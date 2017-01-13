Canadian musician Bob King pens fun take on snow shoveling

It may be a mundane task for most Canadians, but children’s musician Bob King has a tune for those who can’t wait to get out and shovel.

In the song, “Snow Shovelin’ Man,” King sings about his passion for clearing his driveway and sidewalks with a shovel in his hand.

“There’ll be no snow in my driveway, that’s where I park my van,” King sings in the chorus.

King said he came up with the song while shoveling snow and listening to the rhythm.

“When I was shoveling one day after a heavy snowfall, I just started singing,” King said.

He wrote the song while living in Pense, Sask. two years ago but has since moved to Lumsden.

“It was a good year for snow,” King said.

“This year it wasn’t so great.”

King then worked with Winnipeg and Regina-based musicians to put the song together.

The video for the song features King shoveling with vigor and playing his guitar in his driveway.

“I didn’t really have to shovel all that much but I made it look like a lot,” King said.

The video has over 25,000 hits on YouTube and King said he has received many compliments on the song.

Much like in the video, King said he doesn’t own a snow blower, preferring to clear the snow by hand.

King, who is originally from Winnipeg, is a children’s musician known for the songs “Sandwiches Are Beautiful,” and “Brother For Sale.”