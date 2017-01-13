World
January 13, 2017 5:55 pm
Updated: January 13, 2017 6:06 pm

Jogger gives literal answer to reporter’s question

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: A reporter was met with a hilarious - and very literal - answer when he asked a jogger to spell her first and last name.

A Melbourne woman gave a memorable response to a reporter’s question on Wednesday when interrupted on her morning run.

Erica O’Donnell was jogging in a Melbourne park when Seven Network’s reporter Michael Scanlan attempted to ask her a question about exercise practices.

Scanlan first asked for O’Donnell’s name, before adding, “can you spell first and last?”

O’Donnell replied, quite literally, “F.I.R.S.T L.A.S.T”.

After the reporter began laughing, O’Donnell realized her mistake.

“You know, in a decade, no-one has done that,” Scanlan said.

Once her nerves subsided, O’Donnell saw the funny side to her answer.

© 2017 Thompson Reuters

