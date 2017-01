An employee at a packaging company in Vaughan died Friday afternoon after he was pinned underneath a lift truck.

York Regional Police said they were called to the business on Highway 7 near Highway 427 before 2:50 p.m.

Man pronounced dead on scene after being crushed by a tow motor at a company @ Hwys 427 and 7 in Vaughan. Technical Rescue on location. pic.twitter.com/cs8wVHvhBV — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 13, 2017

The Ministry of Labour and the coroner’s office were responding Friday afternoon.

The employee’s identity hasn’t been released.