Gloria McCluskey heads new group aimed at promoting Dartmouth

Gloria McCluskey may be retired from municipal politics, but she’s not finished fighting for her beloved Dartmouth and is heading up a new group to promote the community.

McCluskey is now the chair of the Destination Dartmouth Association – a new organization created to preserve the area’s identity, preserve its heritage and encourage its development.

The former councillor said she’s excited about leading the organization.

“We just want to sell ourselves more to the residents and people from outside the province. Dartmouth doesn’t get the attention it should get,” McCluskey said in an interview with Global News.

The group currently has 12 board members stemming from Dartmouth’s residential and business communities.

“We’re in the process of engaging the Downtown Dartmouth Commission, Main Street Commission and Burnside Business Association to provide a representative business voice on matters like economic development and the need for better transit links in Dartmouth,” McCluskey said in a release.

The group also wants to see name of the Halifax Centre Plan changed to the “Halifax-Dartmouth Centre Plan” in an effort to better address the area’s unique planning, tourism and economic needs.

“When it just says Halifax Plan, we are not Halifax. [People] don’t know that includes Dartmouth unless they’ve been directly involved,” McCluskey said.

“We’re also advocating for the establishment of a Shubenacadie Canal Conservation District as part of the Centre Plan to enhance heritage interpretation, tourism and better awareness about Dartmouth’s history,” said Bruce Heatherington, media relations advisor to the new group.

The organization also hopes to attract more tourists to the areas various shopping centres such as the Mic Mac Mall and Dartmouth Crossing, not to mention the province’s first Ikea store which is set to open later this year.