Manitoba’s Cody McLeod traded to Nashville Predators

Binscarth’s Cody McLeod is on the move after 10 seasons in Denver.

The Colorado Avalanche traded McLeod to the Nashville Predators on Friday for forward Felix Girard.

Thank you Cody for everything! — Colorado Avalanche

McLeod, 32, has one goal in 28 games this season. But the forward is better known for his enforcer skills where he’s racked up more than 50 penalty minutes this season.

McLeod is earning $1.25 million this season and he still has another year left on his contract with a salary cap hit of $1.333 million.

The Avalanche are the only NHL team McLeod has ever played for. The Avs signed McLeod as a free agent in 2006 after he was not selected in the NHL Draft. In 659 career NHL games McLeod has 66 goals and 51 assists to go along with 1359 penalty minutes.

McLeod played three seasons for the WHL’s Portland Winter Hawks from 2001 to 2004 and also played one game for the MJHL’s Waywayseecappo Wolverines in the 2003-04 season.