Parents express concerns over Saint John inner-city schools study

Some parents in the Saint John area are concerned about the future of their children’s schools in light of a report that examined several aging inner-city facilities. The report made recommendations on the future of the schools, which could include closures.

READ MORE: Work underway to repurpose closed Saint John middle school

The Anglophone South School District is looking into the futures of seven schools: St. John The Baptist/King Edward, Prince Charles, Hazen White-St.Francis, Princess Elizabeth, Millidgeville North, M.Gerald Teed, and Centennial School.

A declining enrolment of 30 per cent over the past 15 years and average age of 58 years prompted the district to enlist the firm Ernst and Young to do a study of the schools.

The study made recommendations on what to do with the schools, including the options of school closures and building new facilities.

Parent Theresa Rogers, president of the St. John The Baptist-King Edward Parent School Support Committee (PSSC) said the school is very important, calling it the “heart beat” of the area.

She said her school sees both staff and parent involvement where both students and families are being educated.

“We know that the school day starts at 8:30 in the morning but sometimes education doesn’t start til later because the kids arrive at school maybe not fed, not hygienically ready,” Rogers said.

The city has targeted the neighbourhood for growth and Councillor Donna Reardon said a school closure would be bad for the neighbourhood.

“We as a city try to move forward to build the neighbourhood,” Reardon said. “When you haul a school out of the neighbourhood that’s a huge component of why people move into neighbourhoods.”

READ MORE: 17 schools in Nova Scotia to close within the next five years

Centennial School also sees ties to nearby churches and agencies and its why parents want more consultation.

“We’re concerned that we won’t get answers to the questions that we have or the concerns that we have before that decision is made,” said PSSC member Kevin Murphy.

There are several concerns parents have over the possibility of changes to their schools, but a common one is the potential for increased transportation for students. But the district says students deserve to have the best school facilities that can be afforded though superintendent Zoe Watson said they realize other issues are also at play.

“Right now we are at that point of collecting feedback from people and certainly going forward there may have to be some concessions made there,” Watson explained.

She said this is a long term plan and no school closures are planned in the immediate future.

With the report presented to the community by the District Education Council, stage two of the consultation process is underway giving the community a chance to respond.