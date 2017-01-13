Ned Bell’s pan-seared Arctic char with mushroom risotto
Pan seared Arctic char
Wild Yukon Mushroom Risotto, Northern Birch Syrup
Pan Seared Char:
5-6 oz char per person (wild salmon works well also)
2 tbsp whole butter
2 tbsp canola oil
1 tsp sea salt
½ a lemon
1 sprig fresh thyme
Method:
-season the char with sea salt
-in a hot stainless steel fry pan, lay the char into 2 tbsp of canola oil
-pan sear for 2-3 minutes
-flip the fish, cook for 2 minutes
-then add the butter, fresh thyme and a squeeze of lemon
Baste the fish for 30 seconds, remove from pan and set aside until serving
Mushroom Risotto:
2 cups fresh mushrooms
1 shallot, fine diced
1 cup Arborio rice
1 liter vegetable stock
¼ cup white wine (craft beer or apple juice works also)
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp sea salt
2 tbsp whole butter
3 tbsp grated parmesan cheese
2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
1 tsp picked fresh thyme
Method:
-in a large shallow pot, over medium heat, saute the shallots, mushrooms and sea salt in olive oil until tender (5 minutes)
-add the rice, toast and stir with a wooden spoon for 1 minute
-add the wine
-add the stock in stages, 1 cup at a time, cooking out the stock thoroughly each time
-when the rice is tender, al dente, which will take approx. 20 minutes
-finish with the cheese and the whole butter, do not over stir
-add the herbs, check seasoning and serve
You want risotto rice to be tender and not overcooked, (not mushy)
The dish should be creamy & velvety
Great risotto takes time, slow and low, lots of love.
Serve the Mushroom risotto with the pan seared char on top and spoon on the birch syrup.
Enjoy!
