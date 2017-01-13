Ned Bell’s pan-seared Arctic char with mushroom risotto

Pan seared Arctic char

Wild Yukon Mushroom Risotto, Northern Birch Syrup

Pan Seared Char:

5-6 oz char per person (wild salmon works well also)

2 tbsp whole butter

2 tbsp canola oil

1 tsp sea salt

½ a lemon

1 sprig fresh thyme

Method:

-season the char with sea salt

-in a hot stainless steel fry pan, lay the char into 2 tbsp of canola oil

-pan sear for 2-3 minutes

-flip the fish, cook for 2 minutes

-then add the butter, fresh thyme and a squeeze of lemon

Baste the fish for 30 seconds, remove from pan and set aside until serving

Mushroom Risotto:

2 cups fresh mushrooms

1 shallot, fine diced

1 cup Arborio rice

1 liter vegetable stock

¼ cup white wine (craft beer or apple juice works also)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp sea salt

2 tbsp whole butter

3 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

2 tbsp chopped fresh chives

1 tsp picked fresh thyme

Method:

-in a large shallow pot, over medium heat, saute the shallots, mushrooms and sea salt in olive oil until tender (5 minutes)

-add the rice, toast and stir with a wooden spoon for 1 minute

-add the wine

-add the stock in stages, 1 cup at a time, cooking out the stock thoroughly each time

-when the rice is tender, al dente, which will take approx. 20 minutes

-finish with the cheese and the whole butter, do not over stir

-add the herbs, check seasoning and serve

You want risotto rice to be tender and not overcooked, (not mushy)

The dish should be creamy & velvety

Great risotto takes time, slow and low, lots of love.

Serve the Mushroom risotto with the pan seared char on top and spoon on the birch syrup.

Enjoy!