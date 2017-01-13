Calgary police investigate 2 random sex assaults in Banff Trail, Sunnyside

Calgary police are searching for a suspect after two women reported similar sexual assaults in the same day.

Police said the assaults happened Wednesday, Jan. 11 at night. A stranger approached the victims from behind and touched them sexually without consent, according to police.

The first incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 22 Street N.W. and 25 Avenue N.W.

At about 8:40 p.m., a different woman was walking on the path outside the Calgary Curling Club at 720 3 Street N.W. when she was assaulted.

The suspect is described as about 6’ with a slim build and facial stubble. Police said he wore a green jacket with fur around the hood.

Officers believe the attacks were random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.