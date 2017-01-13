Crime
January 13, 2017 3:30 pm

Calgary police investigate 2 random sex assaults in Banff Trail, Sunnyside

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

A woman was walking on the path outside the Calgary Curling Club on Jan. 11, 2017 when she said she was assaulted.

Google Maps
A A

Calgary police are searching for a suspect after two women reported similar sexual assaults in the same day.

Police said the assaults happened Wednesday, Jan. 11 at night. A stranger approached the victims from behind and touched them sexually without consent, according to police.

The first incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 22 Street N.W. and 25 Avenue N.W.

At about 8:40 p.m., a different woman was walking on the path outside the Calgary Curling Club at 720 3 Street N.W. when she was assaulted.

The suspect is described as about 6’ with a slim build and facial stubble. Police said he wore a green jacket with fur around the hood.

Officers believe the attacks were random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Banff Trail
Calgary crime
Calgary Curling Club assault
Calgary Police Service
Calgary sex assaults
Calgary Sunnyside
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News