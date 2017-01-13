Manitoba going from ‘extreme cold’ to above zero

WINNIPEG– Winnipeg and most of the province has been stuck in the deep freeze for nearly the entire month of January. Temperatures in Winnipeg haven’t been above -15 C since Jan. 2 and in this month alone has seen temperatures dip below -30 C five times including, Jan. 13.

Typical temperatures in mid January range from -24 C to -13 C. Clearly, January has been below normal. That is about to change.

Mild, Pacific air will be making its way into the prairies encouraging a significant warm up in temperatures over the weekend. Weather models are in agreement that temperatures will climb close, or just above the freezing mark, in southern Manitoba next week. It also looks like temperatures should stay above normal through the rest of January.