Jackknifed tractor-trailer slides down icy California road after brakes lock up

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) released video Thursday showing a jackknifed tractor-trailer with its brakes locked sliding down an icy patch of an interstate.

According to the Truckee, California branch of the CHP, the incident occurred on a stretch of the I-80 near Floriston on January 12.

Police say the driver jackknifed the truck at the top of a grade, causing the airlines to his rear trailer to break and thus lock up the brakes.

Dashboard camera video from inside a CHP cruiser shows the semi-truck, bent at a near 90-degree angle, sliding down the interstate while flanked by police vehicles.

For several tense minutes, the truck slides down the hill while police clear other motorists from the truck’s path.

Eventually, the truck was shepherded into the next open shoulder by the side of the highway for repairs.

According to police, the highway was closed for twenty minutes while the incident took place. No one was injured in the incident and the driver was able to continue on his way after making repairs.

Meanwhile, the winter storm that brought heavy snow and rainfall to northern California is descending upon the southern Plains, packing crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain that could cause widespread power outages and flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for northwestern Oklahoma starting Friday morning, and a winter storm watch for much of the rest of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, along with parts of Illinois and Texas.

Forecasters say there is a chance the region could see up to an inch of ice. Storms are also expected Saturday and Sunday.

–With files from the Associated Press