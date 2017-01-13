New ski-thru ATM installed on Whistler Mountain

Ever needed cash while skiing or snowboarding? If you are hitting the slopes in Whistler this winter, there will be an ATM waiting for you at 1,850 metres above sea level.

The mountain-top ski-thru ATM is the first of its kind in Canada and has been installed by CIBC outside the Roundhouse Lodge on Whistler Mountain.

The new ATM allows skiers easy access to cash for things like making purchases at certain cash-only vendors before going back down the slopes and offers the same range of banking services available at all CIBC ATMs.

It even comes with warming lights and special holders for ski poles and gloves.

The ATM will be active throughout the 2017 ski season.