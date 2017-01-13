Manitoba RCMP arrest final suspect wanted in Niverville machete attack

RCMP have arrested the third suspect wanted in a Niverville machete attack.

In a tweet Friday RCMP shared photos of James Wiebe, 25. Less than two hours later RCMP said Wiebe had been arrested in Morden without incident.

James WIEBE has been arrested without incident by @mordenPolice. All 3 suspects now in custody. Lots of tips received. Thank you! #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/WSPrheUTS5 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 13, 2017

Police were called to a home in the southern Manitoba town on Jan. 3.

Around 1:40 a.m. the homeowner heard noises coming from his detached garage. When he went to check he was confronted by three men, one hit the homeowner with a machete before all three fled.

The victim, 43, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Also in police custody are Jonah Daniel Wiens, 21, from Niverville and Tyler Kenneth Sawatzky, 22 of Steinbach. All three suspects have been charged with:

robbery

break and enter

assault with a weapon

assault causing bodily harm

possession of a weapon dangerous to public

disguise with intent

RCMP say Wiebe, of Niverville, has also been charged with failure to comply with recognizance x 5.

Niverville is approximately 40 kilometers south of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at (204) 433-7908 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.