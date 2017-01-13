Manitoba RCMP arrest final suspect wanted in Niverville machete attack
RCMP have arrested the third suspect wanted in a Niverville machete attack.
In a tweet Friday RCMP shared photos of James Wiebe, 25. Less than two hours later RCMP said Wiebe had been arrested in Morden without incident.
Police were called to a home in the southern Manitoba town on Jan. 3.
Around 1:40 a.m. the homeowner heard noises coming from his detached garage. When he went to check he was confronted by three men, one hit the homeowner with a machete before all three fled.
The victim, 43, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Also in police custody are Jonah Daniel Wiens, 21, from Niverville and Tyler Kenneth Sawatzky, 22 of Steinbach. All three suspects have been charged with:
- robbery
- break and enter
- assault with a weapon
- assault causing bodily harm
- possession of a weapon dangerous to public
- disguise with intent
RCMP say Wiebe, of Niverville, has also been charged with failure to comply with recognizance x 5.
Niverville is approximately 40 kilometers south of Winnipeg.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at (204) 433-7908 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
