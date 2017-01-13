Assault
January 13, 2017 12:00 pm
Updated: January 13, 2017 1:53 pm

Manitoba RCMP arrest final suspect wanted in Niverville machete attack

Manitoba RCMP have released a photo of a suspect in a recent machete attack in Niverville, Man.

RCMP have arrested the third suspect wanted in a Niverville machete attack.

In a tweet Friday RCMP shared photos of James Wiebe, 25. Less than two hours later RCMP said Wiebe had been arrested in Morden without incident.

Police were called to a home in the southern Manitoba town on Jan. 3.

Around 1:40 a.m. the homeowner heard noises coming from his detached garage. When he went to check he was confronted by three men, one hit the homeowner with a machete before all three fled.

The victim, 43, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Also in police custody are Jonah Daniel Wiens, 21, from Niverville and Tyler Kenneth Sawatzky, 22 of Steinbach.  All three suspects have been charged with:

  • robbery
  • break and enter
  • assault with a weapon
  • assault causing bodily harm
  • possession of a weapon dangerous to public
  • disguise with intent

RCMP say Wiebe, of Niverville, has also been charged with failure to comply with recognizance x 5.

Niverville is approximately 40 kilometers south of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at (204) 433-7908 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

