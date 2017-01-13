It’s cold in Winnipeg but what about other Canadian cities?
WINNIPEG — It felt like nearly -43 C with the wind chill Friday in Winnipeg. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning earlier in the day, meaning if you don’t bundle up, your skin is likely to freeze in minutes.
While Winnipeggers feel the wrath of Mother Nature, other parts of Canada are also freezing over. But is it really that cold in comparison to Winnipeg?
Vancouver
Over the last few weeks, the city has been hit with an “unprecedented” cold snap. Temperatures fell as low as -10 C, meaning many lakes and rivers have ice formations, which is uncommon in the area.
However, the frozen lakes meant people were able to lace up and play hockey on them.
The snow only has been around for a few weeks and Vancouverites have been voicing their disapproval.
Edmonton
Edmonton has seen a some cold snaps over the past couple of months.
Although the forecast high for Friday was only -4 C, the city has experienced colder air this week. On Thursday, it felt like around -29 C with the wind chill.
Regina
Saskatchewan was also under an extreme cold warning this week.
In Regina, wind chill values at -48 C caused many school divisions to cancel bus service Thursday.
On Friday, several Toronto Blue Jays were in Regina as part of their Winter Tour to kick off the 2017 baseball season. They were greeted by conditions that felt like -42 C with the wind chill. Jays player Devon Travis tweeted a video saying he’s never “felt cold like that in his life.”
Toronto
On Jan. 5, Toronto’s Acting Medical Officer of Health issued an extreme cold weather alert as the temperature was expected to fall to -11 C.
The advisory is issued when it gets colder than -15 C or with a wind chill of -20 C or colder.
Ottawa
On Friday, Ottawa Public Health issued a frostbite advisory for the city.
Temperatures are expected to fall to -11 C in the afternoon and then later, fall to -21 C with a wind chill of -25 C.
Montreal
On Friday, the temperature was around -6 C in Montreal and dipped to around – 18 C overnight.
Over the past few weeks, the temperatures have ranged from – 3 C to – 20 C.
