It’s cold in Winnipeg but what about other Canadian cities?

WINNIPEG — It felt like nearly -43 C with the wind chill Friday in Winnipeg. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning earlier in the day, meaning if you don’t bundle up, your skin is likely to freeze in minutes.

While Winnipeggers feel the wrath of Mother Nature, other parts of Canada are also freezing over. But is it really that cold in comparison to Winnipeg?

Vancouver

Over the last few weeks, the city has been hit with an “unprecedented” cold snap. Temperatures fell as low as -10 C, meaning many lakes and rivers have ice formations, which is uncommon in the area.

However, the frozen lakes meant people were able to lace up and play hockey on them.

The snow only has been around for a few weeks and Vancouverites have been voicing their disapproval.

snow in Vancouver HELP!

Never mind I have wine pic.twitter.com/IPMY5IYbzt — Wines of Canada (@WinesofCanada) January 4, 2017

Edmonton

Edmonton has seen a some cold snaps over the past couple of months.

Although the forecast high for Friday was only -4 C, the city has experienced colder air this week. On Thursday, it felt like around -29 C with the wind chill.

-32

I declare a "Build-a-fort-with-all-the-blankets-and-stay-there" day Unless you work for an essential service. Then, get to work. #yegwx — Sgt. David Jones (@Sergeant_Jones) January 12, 2017

Should I check the weather in Edmonton before I leave or just assume it will be bone shattering cold? — Matt McLean (@mclean_matt) January 12, 2017

Regina

Saskatchewan was also under an extreme cold warning this week.

In Regina, wind chill values at -48 C caused many school divisions to cancel bus service Thursday.

Extreme cold is keeping Regina's Mobile Crisis Team busy. Here's @Jules_Knox's report. pic.twitter.com/8Vujg1LQYu — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) January 13, 2017

On Friday, several Toronto Blue Jays were in Regina as part of their Winter Tour to kick off the 2017 baseball season. They were greeted by conditions that felt like -42 C with the wind chill. Jays player Devon Travis tweeted a video saying he’s never “felt cold like that in his life.”

Poor Baby Devo. LOL RT @BlueJays: ❄️@DeVoTrAv is getting a taste of Canadian winter here in Regina. It’s COLD! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/95pjow0ztG — Colleen Akin (@colleenakin) January 13, 2017

Toronto

On Jan. 5, Toronto’s Acting Medical Officer of Health issued an extreme cold weather alert as the temperature was expected to fall to -11 C.

The advisory is issued when it gets colder than -15 C or with a wind chill of -20 C or colder.

"there's an extreme cold weather warning in toronto. It's -8 now and will go down to -15 tonight" …..#what — Whiskeyprincess △⃒⃘ (@kenadidonmari) December 19, 2016

FYI: the city is under an extreme cold weather alert. Don't go outside if you don't have to. Stay warm, friends! 🌬 pic.twitter.com/AIbiHfFKx7 — Toronto (@Toronto) January 5, 2017

Ottawa

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health issued a frostbite advisory for the city.

Temperatures are expected to fall to -11 C in the afternoon and then later, fall to -21 C with a wind chill of -25 C.

Here we go…. Frostbite Advisory issued for Ottawa. Dress in layers and protect extremities. It will feel like -25 overnight. #ottnews https://t.co/yIpUMuNSaW — NewsInOttawa (@newsinottawa) January 13, 2017

Getting real tired of this cold weather, Ottawa… — Jarred Cohen (@jarred_cohen) January 9, 2017

@Withane_Lindsey Winnipeggers don't seem to understand the difference it makes when you're near water – same is Ottawa, Montreal. So cold! — Laura K-K (@LauraKK_HR) January 10, 2017

Montreal

On Friday, the temperature was around -6 C in Montreal and dipped to around – 18 C overnight.

Over the past few weeks, the temperatures have ranged from – 3 C to – 20 C.

Today feels like we live in the #northpole so cold outside #montreal #weatherproblems — Brandon Freger (@brandon_1388) January 9, 2017