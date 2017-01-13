canadian city weather
January 13, 2017 4:57 pm

It’s cold in Winnipeg but what about other Canadian cities?

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

Guess someone doesn't quite see the beauty of winter. A snowbank on Archibald Street in Winnipeg.

Kurt Brownridge/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — It felt like nearly -43 C with the wind chill Friday in Winnipeg. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning earlier in the day, meaning if you don’t bundle up, your skin is likely to freeze in minutes.

While Winnipeggers feel the wrath of Mother Nature, other parts of Canada are also freezing over. But is it really that cold in comparison to Winnipeg?

Story continues below
Global News

RELATED: Recognizing signs of frostbite and the dos and don’ts of treatment

Vancouver

Over the last few weeks, the city has been hit with an “unprecedented” cold snap. Temperatures fell as low as -10 C, meaning many lakes and rivers have ice formations, which is uncommon in the area.

READ MORE: It’s so cold in Vancouver ice is floating down the Fraser River

However, the frozen lakes meant people were able to lace up and play hockey on them.

WATCH: Skating on Vancouver’s streets

The snow only has been around for a few weeks and Vancouverites have been voicing their disapproval.

Edmonton

Edmonton has seen a some cold snaps over the past couple of months.

READ MORE: Parts of Alberta could see -40 C temperatures next week

Although the forecast high for Friday was only -4 C, the city has experienced colder air this week. On Thursday, it felt like around -29 C with the wind chill.

Regina

Saskatchewan was also under an extreme cold warning this week.

In Regina, wind chill values at -48 C caused many school divisions to cancel bus service Thursday.

READ MORE: Regina parents deal with school bus cancellations due to cold weather

On Friday, several Toronto Blue Jays were in Regina as part of their Winter Tour to kick off the 2017 baseball season. They were greeted by conditions that felt like -42 C with the wind chill. Jays player Devon Travis tweeted a video saying he’s never “felt cold like that in his life.”

Toronto

On Jan. 5, Toronto’s Acting Medical Officer of Health issued an extreme cold weather alert as the temperature was expected to fall to -11  C.

The advisory is issued when it gets colder than -15 C or with a wind chill of -20 C or colder.

RELATED: Extreme cold weather alert called for Toronto

Ottawa

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health issued a frostbite advisory for the city.

Temperatures are expected to fall to -11 C in the afternoon and then later, fall to -21 C with a wind chill of -25 C.

Montreal

On Friday, the temperature was around -6 C in Montreal and dipped to around – 18 C overnight.

Over the past few weeks, the temperatures have ranged from – 3 C to – 20 C.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canadian city weather
Edmonton weather
Extreme cold advisory
halifax weather
Montreal weather
Regina weather
Toronto weather
Vancouver weather
Winnipeg weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News