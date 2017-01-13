PQ under fire for allegedly using public money to pay employee salaries

The Parti Québécois (PQ) came under fire Friday morning for allegedly using public money to pay the salaries of party employees.

Now, the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) and Québec Solidaire (QS) are demanding that the Speaker of the assembly call for an immediate investigation.

The opposition parties claim the PQ is breaking the rules when it comes to who can be hired as National Assembly staff.

They claim the PQ is dipping into its budget designated for the whip’s support staff and using it instead to pay the salaries of party staffers who have never set foot in the National Assembly.

The CAQ is calling 12 people into question, all of whom are employed by Carole Poirier, the PQ’s whip.

“It’s clear for the Liberals, it’s clear for Québec Solidaire and it’s clear for us,” said Éric Caire, CAQ MNA.

“So, it’s just for the PQ that it seems not to be clear and that’s the reason why we asked the president to trigger an inquiry.”

Poirier’s press secretary refused Global News’ request for an interview with the MNA Friday morning, but promised that she would make some sort of statement in the afternoon.

Liberal whip Stéphane Billette weighed in, saying he believes five people in Poirier’s office were hired to do partisan work for the party, rather than administrative work for her.

He argued that was unacceptable.