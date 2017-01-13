Tanya Tucker hospitalized after falling during tour
Country singer Tanya Tucker has been hospitalized after suffering a nasty fall during her current tour, resulting in a fractured vertebrae and injured rib.
According to a statement from the singer’s publicist, Tucker was taken to a Texas hospital following the accident, where she is also receiving treatment for bronchitis, reports Tulsa World.
Tucker’s accident has forced her to postpone a scheduled show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in addition to postpone upcoming shows in Emporia, Kansas, and Grant, Oklahoma. According to Tucker’s management, Tucker is not scheduled to undergo any surgery, although she will be facing a long recovery.
RELATED: Simple Plan postpones Canadian tour until March 2017 after doctor orders vocal rest for front man Pierre Bouvier
“We’ve been having a blast with the band and fans on the road and I’m so mad this happened,” Tucker said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to seeing all the Okies and fans in Kansas this week, but we have to postpone the shows. I’ll do my very best to make it up for y’all. Let’s hope for no more accidents this year and I look forward to a great 2017.”
Tucker burst onto the country music scene with her hit song Delta Dawn, recorded when she was just 13, and subsequently charted several top-10 and top-40 country hits.
© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments