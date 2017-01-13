Entertainment
January 13, 2017 10:38 am

Tanya Tucker hospitalized after falling during tour

By Brent Furdyk via ETCanada.com
Laura Farr/AdMedia/KEYSTONE Press ¬© Copyright 2016 by AdMedia
A A

Country singer Tanya Tucker has been hospitalized after suffering a nasty fall during her current tour, resulting in a fractured vertebrae and injured rib.

According to a statement from the singer’s publicist, Tucker was taken to a Texas hospital following the accident, where she is also receiving treatment for bronchitis, reports Tulsa World.


Story continues below
Global News

Tucker’s accident has forced her to postpone a scheduled show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in addition to postpone upcoming shows in Emporia, Kansas, and Grant, Oklahoma. According to Tucker’s management, Tucker is not scheduled to undergo any surgery, although she will be facing a long recovery.

RELATED: Simple Plan postpones Canadian tour until March 2017 after doctor orders vocal rest for front man Pierre Bouvier

“We’ve been having a blast with the band and fans on the road and I’m so mad this happened,” Tucker said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to seeing all the Okies and fans in Kansas this week, but we have to postpone the shows. I’ll do my very best to make it up for y’all. Let’s hope for no more accidents this year and I look forward to a great 2017.”

Tucker burst onto the country music scene with her hit song Delta Dawn, recorded when she was just 13, and subsequently charted several top-10 and top-40 country hits.

© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
tanya tucker
tanya tucker 2017
tanya tucker accident
tanya tucker bronchitis
tanya tucker fall
tanya tucker fall during tour
tanya tucker fractured vertebrae
tanya tucker hospitalized
tanya tucker injured rib
tanya tucker postpone shows
tanya tucker texas
tanya tucker texas hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News