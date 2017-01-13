Winnipeg Regional Health Authority overpaid $1.2M to employees

Overpaid employees
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says since 2012, $1.2 million was handed out by mistake.

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is trying to recoup more than $1 million after it overpaid employees.

Since 2012, about $1.2 million was handed out by mistake, according to the WRHA.

That’s when a new payroll system was put in place.

“Since the issue of overpayments is ongoing, there is no single time frame that identified a series of overpayments,” Bronwyn Penner Holigroski with the WRHA said in an email.

“Overpayments are detected as a result of running reports and review by management so they will be identified on an ongoing basis.”

There are about 1,200 employees involved.

So far, there WRHA has recovered about half the money – around $600,000.

