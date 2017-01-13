Woman, 2 kids rushed to hospital after Southdale apartment fire
WINNIPEG — A woman is recovering from second-degree burns after a grease fire started on a stove in her apartment in the Southdale area.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment at 31 Weatherstone Place around 5 p.m. Thursday.
A woman and two children were in the apartment at the time. She was “severely” burned, police said. The children were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
