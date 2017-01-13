Jonathan Roy guest hosts Global News Morning and reflects on his life in music

Jonathan Roy, son of famed goalie Patrick Roy, followed in his father’s footsteps taking to the ice at a young age. He got as far as the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League but traded in his hockey sticks for a career in music when he was 19 years old.

Friday, Roy guest-hosted Global News Morning in Montreal and premiered his latest music video for his song Good Things.

Thanks @JonRoyOfficial for being an awesome co-host this morning and for sharing your new video with us FIRST! @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/EgB5xxmfOT — Laura Casella (@La_Casella) January 13, 2017

We asked Roy a few questions to get to know him a little better.

How did you get your start in music?

“I started writing lyrics and playing music when I was 12 or 13-years-old,” he said. But he credits Richard Samson for giving him his first shot.

Samson helped Roy produce his first album when he was 19 years old.

And though he’s grateful for the experience, Roy said he considers his latest album. Mr. Optimist Blues to be his first true album.

“You should have to fight for a spot in music,” Roy said, explaining that he became popular for all the wrong reasons.

“It was because of hockey and the name Roy,” he said. “It wasn’t because of the music.”

The 27-year-old said he now feels like he has become an artist in and of his own right after putting in the time and the effort.

“I’ve battled and I’ve learned what I want to do,” he said. “My talent has evolved and I am ready to go out there.”

Role models?

Roy said he wouldn’t be where he is now if it weren’t for Montreal songster Corey Hart.

“The person who made me the artist that I am today is Corey Hart.”

The pair have been working together for the past five years but Hart is more than just a manager and mentor.

“He’s my second dad,” Roy said. “I’m proud to call myself the fifth Hart.”

Roy said he admires Hart who’s helped shape his path in life.

“It’s the values he has…honesty, loyalty, respect,” he said. “He definitely made me a better human being.”

That’s not to say his own dad hasn’t had a significant influence as well.

“My dad taught me to be humble, to remember where you come from,” he said.

Roy counts himself lucky to be surrounded by two such men.

“Those are the two people that keep me grounded.”

Career highlights?

Hearing about the influence Hart has had in shaping Roy, it should come as no surprise then that one of his career highlights was taking part in Hart’s farewell tour at the Bell Centre in 2014.

“To be up on stage was very special and emotional,” he said. “I learned so much from him.”

What skills learned in hockey play a role in your life as a musician?

“Teamwork. Being part of a team. I loved that,” Roy said adding that it’s very much the same in music.

Being part of team also taught him how to be a good leader.

“You have to have a lot of character in a locker room, because they’re all headstrong,” he said. “Being a leader is a very important thing. Working well with others…you’ve got their back and they’ve got yours.”

Roy’s work ethic also stems from his hockey days.

“I’m disciplined and relentless. I’m obsessed with my job, my passion.”

That discipline is part of his lifestyle.

“Being in shape, going to bed early…I am not a party guy,” he said. “I don’t know how people do it.

As a hockey player, Roy played in front of 15,000 fans and says he developed a certain level of comfort performing for a crowd.

But more importantly he learned how to move on.

“Letting in bad goals or forgetting the lyrics, it’s the same thing, you have to bounce back,” he said. “It’s about accepting that you’re a human being and you’re not perfect.”

How did your song ‘Good Things’ come about?

“I was in London, England sitting in the studio and having a coffee and Matthew Marsden played this song for me and I immediately connected with it.”

Roy said the raw lyrics drew him in and spoke to his experience.

“Love can be the most beautiful thing in the world and it can be what hurts you the most.”

While Roy usually writes his own songs, he said he really enjoyed collaborating with other artists on his latest album.

“It’s the first time I worked with others and I loved it,” he said. “Exchanging ideas, the creative process…It’s important to have the best songs possible and I wanted help to do that.”

