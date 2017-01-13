Weekend closures coming on Ville-Marie, Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

If you’re headed from downtown to the Champlain Bridge or West Island this weekend you may want to re-think your route.

Starting Friday at 11:59 p.m. the westbound Ville-Marie Expressway will be closed between Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and the Turcot Interchange.

That means the ramps off the Ville-Marie to highways 15 South, 20 West and 15 North will also be closed.

The expressway is set to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Transports Quebec recommends using the Bonaventure Expressway as an alternative.

There will also be a complete closure of the westbound lanes on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge.

Those closures will be overnight only from 11:59 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Work on the bridge is expected to end Monday at 5 a.m.