Man in hospital after Old Montreal stabbing

A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed early Friday morning in Old Montreal.

Police said it happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Saint-Paul Ouest and Saint-François-Xavier streets.

According to police spokesman Raphael Bergeron, two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a weapon.

“The man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other to the upper body,” he said.

The victim was taken to hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

A man in his 30's got transported to hospital with serious injuries, after being stabbed on St-Paul street, in old Mtl. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/eQKDIpZnyA — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) January 13, 2017

The suspect, also in his 30s, fled on foot but was rapidly located by officers responding to the call.

He is being detained for questioning and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day Friday.

The motive of the attack is not yet known.