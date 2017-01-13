The worst of Canada’s winter may be behind us: climatologist

It’s the dead of winter and despite how ominous that might sound — it’s a good thing according to the senior climatologist at Environment Canada.

Dave Phillips says that is the point where there is more winter behind us than ahead of us.

He says the actual dead of winter date varies across the country but has already occurred in B.C. and will arrive latest in the Atlantic provinces early next month.

Phillips says dead of winter indicates statistically the coldest day of the year and increases to the hottest day of the summer.

He says he has always thought it should be a national holiday for people who aren’t big fans of winter.

Phillips says Western Canada has had a rough winter so far with heavy snow and cold temperatures which likely feel like a punch in the face for the region which had mild weather last year.

READ MORE: You’re buying your winter boots all wrong