Calgary police on scene of hours-long standoff in southeast
Police were on scene Thursday evening in Radisson Heights in southeast Calgary for a lengthy standoff.
SWAT teams, canine officers and an armoured vehicle arrived on scene around 8 p.m.
As of 11 p.m. police officers continued to surround a home and attempted to negotiate with the people inside.
Traffic in the area was being detoured and neighbours were told to stay indoors.
