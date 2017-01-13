Police
January 13, 2017 1:04 am
Updated: January 13, 2017 1:12 am

Calgary police on scene of hours-long standoff in southeast

Kim Smith By Reporter  Global News

Calgary police surround a home in Radisson Heights late Thursday evening.

Global News
A A

Police were on scene Thursday evening in Radisson Heights in southeast Calgary for a lengthy standoff.

SWAT teams, canine officers and an armoured vehicle arrived on scene around 8 p.m.

As of 11 p.m. police officers continued to surround a home and attempted to negotiate with the people inside.

Traffic in the area was being detoured and neighbours were told to stay indoors.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Police Service
Calgary police standoff
CPS
Police
Radisson Heights
Standoff
SWAT teams

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News