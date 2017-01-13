Crime
January 13, 2017

21-year-old man in hospital after north Lethbridge stabbing

Christina Succi By

Lethbridge police investigate a stabbing in the 1900 block of 7 Avenue North on Jan. 12, 2017.

Erik Mikkelsen / Global News
Police said a 21-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Lethbridge Thursday evening.

They said officers responded to a stabbing in the 1900 block of 7 Avenue N. and that the victim was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, a preliminary investigation suggested the involved parties are known to each other and there is no risk to the public.

