21-year-old man in hospital after north Lethbridge stabbing
Police said a 21-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Lethbridge Thursday evening.
They said officers responded to a stabbing in the 1900 block of 7 Avenue N. and that the victim was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital in stable condition.
According to police, a preliminary investigation suggested the involved parties are known to each other and there is no risk to the public.
More to come…
