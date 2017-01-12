Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Burnaby man accused of assaulting cop

Coquitlam RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 36-year-old Burnaby man who is alleged to have hit a police officer with his car while trying to flee from arrest.

Marek James Anisimowicz is wanted for assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and flight from police after an incident on Dec. 30, 2016.

RCMP said police were trying to arrest Anisimowicz at 4 p.m. at the corner of Mary Hill Road and McAllister Avenue in Port Coquitlam when he allegedly began struggling with the officers.

He managed to get into a car and drive away, hitting and injuring a Port Moody Police officer in the process, according to authorities.

The officer’s injuries are not life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not been able to find Anisimowicz and there is a “strong possibility” that he has left B.C. They issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant on Jan. 11.

The suspect is described as 5’11” tall, 221 pounds, with dirty blonde or brown hair and possibly wearing glasses.

He has a neck tattoo with cursive writing on the right side of his neck and was last seen wearing all dark clothing, grey Air Jordan shoes and a black and white scarf with faces on it.

Anyone who may have information locating Anisimowicz is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.