Nurses say they’re stressed out as hospital continue to be maxed out

Overcrowding at Okanagan hospitals first came to light last week when a Cranbrook man posted his complaints on Facebook about spending five days in a hallway at Kelowna General.

Now, the BC Nurses Union is adding its voice to the growing frustration with overcrowding, saying its members are maxed out and stressed out.

“Kelowna General saw the highest number of patients in their history on Boxing Day. Over 320 patients in one day,” said BC Nurses Union President Gayle Duteil.

The latest stats show all three Okanagan hospitals are still operating well over capacity.

Kelowna General is currently at 120% of capacity, 84 more patients than there are funded beds.

Penticton regional is at 130% capacity, that’s 42 extra patients.

And Vernon Jubilee reports 113% capacity, with 23 more patients than beds.

Interior Health says the flu is the main reason for the overcrowding but the nurses say the agency should have seen it coming.

“It’s a cold and flu season that is, guess what, predicted every year,” said Duteil. “Year after year we have cold and flu season. We’ve seen increasing numbers and the nurses are exhausted and it is a challenge with the health authorities that they have not been as prepared as they should be under the circumstances.”

Interior Health says it’s collaborating with the nurses to help alleviate the workload.

“We’re working with BCNU together to discuss and plan nursing and staffing challenges,” Health Service Administrator Sharon Cook said.

The nurses say their patience is running out.

“They’re burnt out. They’re tired of working 16 hour shifts. They’re tired of being called three times on their one day off,” Duteil said.

The nurses say the situation is not safe for them or their patients.