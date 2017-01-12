Cold Weather
January 12, 2017 9:18 pm
Updated: January 12, 2017 9:59 pm

PHOTOS: It’s so cold in Vancouver ice is floating down the Fraser River

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
@jasonsanderz / Twitter
A A

No, you’re not in Edmonton.

It’s been so cold in B.C.’s South Coast lately that ice has been spotted floating down the Fraser River.

The unprecedented cold snap has seen temperatures fall as low as -10 C and highs not peaking above freezing in the eastern Fraser Valley for the last several weeks.

The freeze-up is producing a frozen flow that would give most Vancouverites the chills and and it’s been seen as far west as New Westminster.

Ice flows in Lower Mainland rivers aren’t all that common anymore but they do happen on the Fraser River from time to time. In fact, the Fraser River used to freeze over with solid ice back in the early 20th Century.

Photograph shows hockey being played on the frozen Fraser River by men and boys in the 1920s. The New Westminster Bridge can be seen in the distance.

New Westminster Archives

But for now, Instagrammers are taking the opportunity to capture the rare sight while it lasts. Check out the collection of photos below:

READ MORE: Extreme cold warning dropped in Alberta

fraser river ice flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frozen Fraser #fraserriver #newwest #yvr

A photo posted by Arthur Simpkins (@arthur.simpkins) on

 

 

It's pretty but I am tired of the snow. #cold #ice #fraserriver

A photo posted by jen chambers (@jennybobennee) on

 

#takeoffehphotography #fraserriver #annacisisland #alexfraserbridge #ice #iceflow #floathomelife #CTVVancouver

A video posted by Jason FA Cole (@take_off_eh_photography) on

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cold Weather
Fraser River
Fraser Valley
Frozen Fraser River
Ice
Ice flows
Ice on Fraser River
Metro Vancouver
River
Vancouver weather
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News