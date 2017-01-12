PHOTOS: It’s so cold in Vancouver ice is floating down the Fraser River

No, you’re not in Edmonton.

It’s been so cold in B.C.’s South Coast lately that ice has been spotted floating down the Fraser River.

The unprecedented cold snap has seen temperatures fall as low as -10 C and highs not peaking above freezing in the eastern Fraser Valley for the last several weeks.

The freeze-up is producing a frozen flow that would give most Vancouverites the chills and and it’s been seen as far west as New Westminster.

Ice flows in Lower Mainland rivers aren’t all that common anymore but they do happen on the Fraser River from time to time. In fact, the Fraser River used to freeze over with solid ice back in the early 20th Century.

But for now, Instagrammers are taking the opportunity to capture the rare sight while it lasts. Check out the collection of photos below:

Lots of ice flowing on the #fraserriver these days. Not a common occurrence here. Was hoping to catch the sunset, but didn't happen. #goprohero5 #timelapse #beautifulbc A video posted by Steve Hammell (@thatfnbastrd_steve) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

Ice on the Fraser. I thought I lived in a rain forest not a snow forest! #fraserriver #mightyfraser #mtcheam #sharechilliwack #snow A photo posted by Peggy Clarke (@peggyclarke) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

Frozen Fraser #fraserriver #newwest #yvr A photo posted by Arthur Simpkins (@arthur.simpkins) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

It's pretty but I am tired of the snow. #cold #ice #fraserriver A photo posted by jen chambers (@jennybobennee) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:57am PST